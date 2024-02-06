© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A Hallmark employee from Kansas City just competed in a Jeopardy! champions tournament

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published February 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Hallmark Cards data analyst Michael Menkhus poses next to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings ahead of the 2024 Champions Wildcard Tournament.
Jeopardy!
Kansas City resident Michael Menkhus, a Hallmark data analyst, was a two-time Jeopardy! champion in 2022. He got invited back to compete in the 2024 Champions Wildcard, which aired last week.

This season's Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard Tournament was first announced in March 2023, but two-time winner Michael Menkus wasn’t invited back on the show until months later in December.

Menukus, who originally is from St. Louis, now lives in Kansas City and works as a data analyst at Hallmark. He won $48,402 during his two games in 2022.

Due to the writers’ strike over the summer, the initial production was postponed. When Menkhus was finally asked back, he had only a month to prepare before filming in January 2024.

“I kind of thought it was a prank at first, because no tournament like this had ever been done before,” Menkhus said. “Traditionally, the tournament of champions was for five- or four-game winners. People like me who won a measly two games, we didn’t always get a second chance to come back.”

Menkhus finished the tournament in third place, but still took home $25,000.

