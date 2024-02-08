© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Writers from across Eastern Europe gather in Kansas City to share work influenced by war

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment building after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Efrem Lukatsky
/
AP
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an apartment building after Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Writers originally from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Belarus will hold an event Friday at Union Station in Kansas City to discuss how the war in Ukraine shaped their work.

Poets, novelists and journalists originally from Eastern Europe will gather at Kansas City's Union Station on Friday to share their work influenced by the war in Ukraine. Each of the eight writers are originally from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova or Belarus, and currently work in different parts of the U.S.

Sasha Vasilyuk is an author and journalist who moved to the U.S. at 13 after spending her childhood in both Ukraine and Russia. At the event, she hopes people will get a perspective they usually don't get from most news coverage of the conflict.

"This has been a very divisive war for Russians and Ukrainians and Belarussians," Vasilyuk says. "But here in the diaspora in the U.S., we hope to show a sense of unity. We all feel that our homeland is struggling. We want to bring a sense that we're all together trying to do the best we can to bring peace."

Voice Over War: Readings by Authors from Ukraine, Moldova, Russia and Belarus, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 at Union Station, 2nd Floor World Trade Center Board Room, 30 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

UkraineRussiawarEuropepoetryauthorswriting
