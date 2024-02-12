The Chiefs win another Super Bowl, and Kansas City gets ready for a parade

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second consecutive championship and their third in five years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The team won in dramatic fashion in overtime on a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Patrick Allen, the co-host of the Arrowhead Addict podcast, said Mahomes' performance in the playoffs in recent years reminds him of Michael Jordan's reign over the NBA in the 1990s.

"Top to bottom, the 49ers have a better and more talented roster than the Kansas City Chiefs. But, the Kansas City Chiefs have it where it counts. They've got the best coach, they've got the best quarterback and they had the better defense," Allen said.

Now that the Chiefs have secured their Super Bowl victory, the team will celebrate at its championship parade this Wednesday in downtown Kansas City.

City Manager Brian Platt says the parade will start at 11 a.m., with a rally at Union Station beginning at 12:45 p.m.

"It's a little bit shorter this year of a route," Platt told KCUR.

"But I mean, it's funny that we've got this blueprint (from previous parades) that we just know what to do. I can pull from recent history, here."

