Kansas City Current fans are ready for the first game at the team's historic new stadium

On Saturday, the Kansas City Current will play its first home game at CPKC Stadium on Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront. It is the first stadium of its kind built for a women's sports team in the world.

Carrie Epperson is a diehard fan who leads Surface Tension, the Current's supporter-led drumline. She says she can't wait to experience a game at the new stadium, and her drumline will be ready to go come Saturday.

"I really genuinely feel like it is us playing to the game and the flow of the game. When the game becomes more energetic, we become more energetic," she told Up To Date.

"And even vice versa. When our team starts to look listless, we start picking it up. You really do have a little bit of control of the tempo and control of the audience, and it is so interesting to be a part of the supporter culture and really feel like you're a part of the whole experience even with the game going on."

