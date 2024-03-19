© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

If Kansas City wants to address violent crime, 'we have to create room for young people'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:10 PM CDT
In 2023, 100 Kansas City youth gathered for the Youth Ambassadors' Annual Teen Peace Summit to share ideas on reducing violent crime.
Lara Salgado
More than 300 people attended the two-day KC United for Safety symposium aimed at creating a comprehensive plan to address violent crime in Kansas City. Organizers hope to share their recommendations in April.

At least 26 minors were either the victim of or perpetrator of a homicide in Kansas City in 2023 — double the amount of 2022, according to the Kansas City Police Department's daily homicide analysis.

More than 300 Kansas City-area stakeholders — including civic leaders, business leaders, law enforcement and nonprofits — came together for the KC United for Safety Symposium and Community Forum last week in an effort to create one comprehensive plan to reduce violent crime.

Dr. Monique Johnston, executive director of Youth Ambassadors, a violence prevention and job skills program, attended the event.

"I think, what you find is that we have to create room for young people to come to the table," Johnston said. "We find that, you know, if you take time to connect with young people and ask them what they think the issues are, they can tell you what's going on and provide a young person's perspective about what they think would be impactful for moving the needle forward and stopping violent crime in Kansas City."

In April, organizers will unveil their recommendations from the forum.

crimeKansas CityNonprofitsviolencegun violenceyouth
Steve Kraske
Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
