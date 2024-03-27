© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County Legislature won't vote on crucial stadium pacts before residents cast ballots

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Sean Smith, 6th District Jackson County Legislator, talks with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about the negotiation process for the stadium tax.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Sean Smith, 6th District Jackson County Legislator, talks with Up To Date's Steve Kraske about the negotiation process for the stadium tax.

The Jackson County Legislature is unlikely to vote on a community benefits agreement or leases in advance of the April 2 election determining funding for the Chiefs and the Royals stadium projects.

As Jackson County residents weigh whether they'll commit to a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax to fund stadiums for Kansas City's professional sports teams, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and the county Legislature also have decisions to make.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals have submitted lease terms and a community benefits agreement for review by the legislature and sports authority. But its unlikely that agreements can get signed before the public vote on April 2.

Sean Smith, 6th District Jackson County Legislator, told Up To Date the agreements are "extremely important and extremely complex," and shouldn't be rushed.

"I see this as an ongoing negotiation between the teams and the community; ongoing negotiation between the teams and the county," Smith said.

"So we, as a legislative group, need to take a look at the community benefits agreements and see if there's things that we need to change," Smith said. "There's some really significant things that I would need to see changed for it to get my vote."

  • Sean Smith, 6th District Jackson County Legislator
Up To Date PodcastJackson CountyRoyalsRoyals stadium proposalKansas City Royalssales tax
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
