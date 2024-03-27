© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City's urban beekeepers say pollinators 'empower' community with food security

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:46 PM CDT
MO Hives KC staff and volunteers pose for a photo during a workday at one of the nonprofit's 10 locations.
MO Hives KC
MO Hives KC staff and volunteers pose for a photo during a workday at one of the nonprofit's 10 locations.

MO Hives KC has 10 Kansas City locations that facilitate bee pollination for neighborhood gardens as well as a small apiary at Gov. Mike Parson’s residence.

MO Hives KC’s president and co-founder Dr. Marion Pierson said that beekeeping is a vital piece of the puzzle when it comes to reducing food insecurity.

The Government Employees Health Association and Lincoln University have helped MO Hives KC put together a garden-to-table test kitchen. The test kitchen factors into Pierson’s goal for Kansas Citians to sub out sugar for honey for a healthier lifestyle.

“People think food security is just about a big box grocery store plunking itself next door, but it’s not,” Pierson said. “If you don’t know every link in the food chain, it really affects our food security. When people know that we need pollinators to have one in every three bites of food, they start recognizing that even urban dwellers can be a positive effect in food security.”

urban agriculture food insecurity local food Nonprofits community environmentalism
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Lauren Textor
