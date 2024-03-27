Kansas City's urban beekeepers say pollinators 'empower' community with food security

MO Hives KC’s president and co-founder Dr. Marion Pierson said that beekeeping is a vital piece of the puzzle when it comes to reducing food insecurity.

The Government Employees Health Association and Lincoln University have helped MO Hives KC put together a garden-to-table test kitchen. The test kitchen factors into Pierson’s goal for Kansas Citians to sub out sugar for honey for a healthier lifestyle.

“People think food security is just about a big box grocery store plunking itself next door, but it’s not,” Pierson said. “If you don’t know every link in the food chain, it really affects our food security. When people know that we need pollinators to have one in every three bites of food, they start recognizing that even urban dwellers can be a positive effect in food security.”

