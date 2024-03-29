Jackson County Executive Frank White makes his case for voting no on stadium sales tax

In the final days ahead of the vote for a 3/8ths-cent sales tax in Jackson County to fund stadiums for the Royals and Chiefs, many ballots have already been cast.

One person whose job puts him at the center of the conversation is Jackson County Executive Frank White, who played second base for the Royals from 1973 to 1990. He has been a vocal opponent of the ballot measure and the teams have accused him of obstruction.

White told KCUR's Up To Date that he believes the voters don't have enough information to make an informed decision about how to vote. Community benefits agreements, leases and design changes to the proposed ballpark district all occurred after early voting had already started.

"When taxpayers go to the ballot, they need to know what's on the ballot," White said. "Early voting started before the voters knew what was on the ballot."

