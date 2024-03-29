© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Jackson County Executive Frank White makes his case for voting no on stadium sales tax

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:07 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jackson County Executive Frank White joined Up To Date ahead of the vote on the 3/8ths-cent stadium sales tax.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Jackson County Executive Frank White joined Up To Date ahead of the vote on the 3/8ths-cent stadium sales tax.

Jackson County Executive Frank White says voters don't have enough information on the 3/8ths-cent stadium sales tax to make an informed decision on April 2nd.

In the final days ahead of the vote for a 3/8ths-cent sales tax in Jackson County to fund stadiums for the Royals and Chiefs, many ballots have already been cast.

One person whose job puts him at the center of the conversation is Jackson County Executive Frank White, who played second base for the Royals from 1973 to 1990. He has been a vocal opponent of the ballot measure and the teams have accused him of obstruction.

White told KCUR's Up To Date that he believes the voters don't have enough information to make an informed decision about how to vote. Community benefits agreements, leases and design changes to the proposed ballpark district all occurred after early voting had already started.

"When taxpayers go to the ballot, they need to know what's on the ballot," White said. "Early voting started before the voters knew what was on the ballot."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City RoyalsRoyals stadium proposalCrossroadsKansas City Chiefssales taxKauffman Stadium
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now