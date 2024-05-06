© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

WeCode KC is teaching underserved youth how to land in-demand cybersecurity jobs

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:52 PM CDT
Kipp Legacy High School students learn about coding from WeCodeKC.
Kipp Legacy High School students learn about coding from WeCodeKC.

WeCode KC is partnering with Kipp Legacy High School in Kansas City for the new program WeCodeThaBloKC, which aims to help youth from underserved communities break into the high-paying, in-demand tech industry.

In the last year, hospitals, transportation systems and county offices in Kansas and Missouri have been the targets of cyberattacks. As society's reliance on technology grows, so does the demand for cybersecurity specialists.

In partnership with Kipp Legacy High School, WeCodeKC has created the program WeCodeThaBloKC. It aims to help young people in underserved communities break into the tech industry, where high-paying, in-demand jobs abound.

"When I first joined WeCode, I was like, I didn't really like all the computer stuff and hacking and other stuff like that," said Mario Jackson, a sophomore student who participates in the WeCodeThaBloKC program.

"But, as I got to interpret it and understand it more and see how these big things I thought were huge were really simple things if you just think and focus, it's really pretty much easy."

  • Sharmelle Winsett, vice president of development & strategic partnerships for WeCode KC
  • Jarreous Brown, high school junior at Kipp Legacy High School
  • Mario Jackson, high school sophomore at Kipp Legacy High School
