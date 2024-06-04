© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri needs to prioritize keeping its teachers, outgoing commissioner says

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:18 PM CDT
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announces her resignation during the State Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announces her resignation during the State Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Outgoing Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers is a key factor to helping students succeed.

When Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announced she'd leave her post at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, she declared teacher retention her biggest priority.

"The No. 1 thing we can do in schools is to have a highly trained, highly effective teacher in front of our students," Vandeven told KCUR's Up To Date. Missouri, like many school districts nationwide, struggles to retain teachers for more than five years. That can negatively impact student outcomes.

According to Vandeven, teachers often struggle to balance the needs of students beyond classroom instruction and effectively prepare to teach. A caller from Kansas City, a teacher for 20 years, said rising rates of disruptive student behavior is also pushing teachers to leave the field.

In August, a Blue Ribbon Commission to study teacher recruitment found Missouri teachers felt "undervalued and under supported," and recommended tools and strategies to better support them.

Vandeven will step down as Missouri's Commissioner of Education at the end of June; state Sen. Karla Eslinger has been tapped to take her place.

  • Dr. Margie Vandeven, outgoing Missouri Commissioner of Education
Up To Date PodcastMissourieducationpublic educationMissouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
Halle Jackson
