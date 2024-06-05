© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Historic space research led by a KU graduate student gives clues of what's beyond our solar system

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A conceptual image of planet TOI-1798, a new planetary system found in the KU-led study of more than 100 exoplanets.
Adam Markarenko
A conceptual image of planet TOI-1798, a new planetary system found in the KU-led study of more than 100 exoplanets.

An out-of-this-world discovery led by University of Kansas grad student Alex Polanski found 15 new exoplanets and determined the mass of more than 100 others, in what is the largest one-time survey of exoplanets to date. The survey of planets contextualizes how common Earth's solar system is — which turns out, is not as common as once thought.

University of Kansas graduate student Alex Polanski and a team of astronomers recently discovered 15 new exoplanets and surveyed more than 100 others. The data collected is the largest mass cataloging of exoplanet information to date.

It brings forth new clues about our solar system and beyond, but also confronts scientists with new questions.

A number of the discovered exoplanets, considered to be sub-Neptunes or super-Earths, are very close to their star with a fast orbital pattern.

"We don't have an example of that in our own solar system, which we think is really, really odd," Polanski said. "Why is the universe making so many of these intermediate-sized planets on such short-period orbits? What happened differently in our own solar system that we got such a different architecture?"

Ian Crossfield, a co-author of the study and an associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Kansas, equated the research of exoplanets to moving homes.

"When you move into a new neighborhood, you want to meet the neighbors and know what they're like," Crossfield said. "Well, we want to know what our neighbors are like too. We want to understand the demographics of planetary systems."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastUniversity of Kansasastronomysciencespace
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now