Up To Date

Kansas City's Bach Aria Soloists give baroque music fresh life and relevance

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The prestigious audiophile label Reference Recordings released Bach Aria Soloists’ new album.
Bach Aria Soloists
The Bach Aria Soloists, now in their 25th season, celebrate the music of the 17th and 18th centuries through concerts and collaborations across genres.

There's a reason musicians throughout history considered Bach one of the greatest musicians of all time: "He's a genius," says Elizabeth Suh Lane, violinist and founder of Kansas City's Bach Aria Soloists.

"The simplest progressions that he makes, he's able to do it just in such a way that it really really pulls at your at your heart," Lane told KCUR's Up To Date.

For 25 years, Kansas City's Bach Aria Soloists have honored the work of the iconic composer — while also giving it fresh life through collaboration. The group's upcoming season "Synergy," which kicks off in September, honors the importance of those collaborations, especially across music genres and art forms.

"We're going to fuse them together," Lane said. "And so the product we know is going to be something perhaps even greater than just individually what we would do. Certainly something more unique."

  • Elizabeth Suh Lane, founder and violinist, Bach Aria Soloists
  • Elisa Williams Bickers, organist, pianist and harpsichordist, Bach Aria Soloists
