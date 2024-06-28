Some Kansas City voters want Biden to step aside after presidential debate

Analysis following Thursday night's presidential debate suggests the Democrats are in scramble-mode after President Joe Biden stumbled while debating Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump.

"It couldn't have gotten worse for the Democrats," said Bob Beatty, a political scientist at Washburn University.

"This actually was the worst possible scenario in which [Biden] does not do very well, but possibly sticks to his guns, refuses to leave the race, and possibly loses the election because of that," Beatty said.

The presidential candidates were asked about their physical and cognitive health during the debate, with each expressing confidence in their ability to lead the nation. But KCUR listeners expressed concern.

Up To Date caller Jean from Prairie Village, Kansas, said she's been a long-time support of Biden.

"I wanted to share my utter despair at Joe Biden's performance," Jean said. "He should not be on the ticket. Right now, I'm not sure he should be president."

Lack of confidence in Biden and the desire for a new candidate has Travis, an Up To Date caller from Kansas City, questioning if he'll vote.

"We need to gracefully allow Biden to exit the primary race. And let's see if we can find a leader that can float to the top, because right now, anything's better than what we've gotten," Travis said. I'm not sure I'm gonna vote in this next coming election."

While Biden's debate presence appeared weak, analysts say that Trump's showmanship may not have garnered much added support.

"I don't think Trump should really be seen as a winner in a debate where he really, I don't think, convinced anybody who wasn't already in his camp to support it," said political scientist Peverill Squire.

