Missouri Senate District 9 primary debate: Democrats Barbara Washington and Brandon Ellington

Brandon Ellington, a former Kansas City Council member and former Missouri House member, is challenging incumbent state Sen. Barbara Washington in the Democratic primary for Missouri's 9th Senate District.

The primary election on August 6 determines which Democrat will face Republican Derron Black in November for the seat representing east and southeast Kansas City.

Missouri Senate District 9 Missouri Senate District 9 covers Kansas City’s east side and eastern Jackson County, including Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown and Lone Jack. Incumbent Barbara Washington, a Democrat, is running for re-election. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Ellington accused Washington of not doing enough to bring state dollars back home. "When we look at the state budget... and we look at the Kansas City region, not receiving over 2% — that's a problem," Ellington said.

Washington disagrees, touting weekly meetings she has with Republican Gov. Mike Parson's staff to advocate for her district.

“We brought back $2.3 billion last year," Washington said, "and I personally have been responsible for a quarter billion, for $250 million.”

Ellington and Washington joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss issues affecting the 9th Senate District, the state of Missouri and the gridlock in Jefferson City.

