Missouri Senate District 9 primary debate: Democrats Barbara Washington and Brandon Ellington
Incumbent Missouri state Sen. Barbara Washington and Brandon Ellington are facing off in the 2024 Democratic primary for the 9th Senate District. The candidates joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate on issues facing the Kansas City region and state.
The primary election on August 6 determines which Democrat will face Republican Derron Black in November for the seat representing east and southeast Kansas City.
Ellington accused Washington of not doing enough to bring state dollars back home. "When we look at the state budget... and we look at the Kansas City region, not receiving over 2% — that's a problem," Ellington said.
Washington disagrees, touting weekly meetings she has with Republican Gov. Mike Parson's staff to advocate for her district.
“We brought back $2.3 billion last year," Washington said, "and I personally have been responsible for a quarter billion, for $250 million.”
