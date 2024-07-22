Missouri Rep. Cleaver and Kansas Democratic Party chair endorse Kamala Harris for president

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he is ending his campaign for reelection, leaving many prominent Democrats rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver says it's time for Biden to step aside and let a "new generation" lead the country.

"The President is not a selfish person, and he proved that yesterday by stepping aside with grace and dignity," Cleaver said.

Earlier this month, Cleaver said he was worried about Biden being able to continue his campaign after his disastrous debate performance, but expressed concerns about an open convention.

Cleaver told Up To Date on Monday that he was "on board" with Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Kansas Democratic Party chair Jeanna Repass says Biden made the right decision for the country. She said she is backing Vice President Harris.

"She's going to kill it," Repass said. "She is going to be the person that speaks to the suburban mom and also the working class dad."