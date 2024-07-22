© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri Rep. Cleaver and Kansas Democratic Party chair endorse Kamala Harris for president

By Steve Kraske,
Sireen Abayazid
Published July 22, 2024 at 1:27 PM CDT
Kansas Democratic Party Chair Jeanna Repass and Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver
Jeanna Repass / Jacquelyn Martin
/
Associated Press
Kansas Democratic Party Chair Jeanna Repass and Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

News of President Joe Biden ending his presidential re-election run leaves many Democrats rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, and the Kansas Democratic Party chair both say they will both back her campaign.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he is ending his campaign for reelection, leaving many prominent Democrats rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver says it's time for Biden to step aside and let a "new generation" lead the country.

"The President is not a selfish person, and he proved that yesterday by stepping aside with grace and dignity," Cleaver said.

Earlier this month, Cleaver said he was worried about Biden being able to continue his campaign after his disastrous debate performance, but expressed concerns about an open convention.

Cleaver told Up To Date on Monday that he was "on board" with Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Kansas Democratic Party chair Jeanna Repass says Biden made the right decision for the country. She said she is backing Vice President Harris.

"She's going to kill it," Repass said. "She is going to be the person that speaks to the suburban mom and also the working class dad."

  • U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City
  • Jeanna Repass, Kansas Democratic Party chair
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Email her at sabayazid@kcur.org.
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
