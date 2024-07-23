© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Jason Kander says Kamala Harris is bringing some much-needed 'enthusiasm' to Democrats

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Many Republicans now think that Missouri Democratic Senate candidate, Secretary of State Jason Kander, will prevail over Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP
Jason Kander is a former Missouri Secretary of State who previously ran for U.S. Senate.

The former Missouri Secretary of State and co-host of the podcast Majority 54 says Harris' presumptive nomination for the presidential race is energizing Democrats to "do the work."

President Joe Biden has ended his campaign for re-election, and Kamala Harris has picked it up — garnering support and energy from Democrats nationwide. The campaign says it's raised more than $100 million since Biden's announcement Sunday.

In Missouri, Jason Kander is among the Democrats supporting the vice president's bid. The former Secretary of State had been advocating for Biden to consider stepping down following June's presidential debate.

Kander told KCUR's Up To Date that the nation is so polarized that elections come down to a matter of turnout and persuading swing voters, so it's important for a party to rally behind its candidate.

Now that Harris is the presumptive nominee, "You can feel the enthusiasm right now," Kander said. "I mean, for one thing, we have an opportunity to not just defeat Donald Trump. We have an opportunity to make history."

As for who will be Harris' running mate, Kander favors Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

  • Jason Kander, former Missouri Secretary of State and co-host of the podcast Majority 54
Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsPresidential PoliticsElectionsKamala HarrisJason Kander
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now