Jason Kander says Kamala Harris is bringing some much-needed 'enthusiasm' to Democrats

President Joe Biden has ended his campaign for re-election, and Kamala Harris has picked it up — garnering support and energy from Democrats nationwide. The campaign says it's raised more than $100 million since Biden's announcement Sunday.

In Missouri, Jason Kander is among the Democrats supporting the vice president's bid. The former Secretary of State had been advocating for Biden to consider stepping down following June's presidential debate.

Kander told KCUR's Up To Date that the nation is so polarized that elections come down to a matter of turnout and persuading swing voters, so it's important for a party to rally behind its candidate.

Now that Harris is the presumptive nominee, "You can feel the enthusiasm right now," Kander said. "I mean, for one thing, we have an opportunity to not just defeat Donald Trump. We have an opportunity to make history."

As for who will be Harris' running mate, Kander favors Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

