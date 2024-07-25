© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

For Topeka's superintendent, Brown v. Board is a reminder of the importance of parent engagement

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka Public Schools shares no cost ways to improve parent engagement in her new book, "Building Parent Capacity in High-Poverty Schools: Actions for Authentic Impact."
Courtesy of Dr. Tiffany Anderson
Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka Public Schools shares no cost ways to improve parent engagement in her new book, "Building Parent Capacity in High-Poverty Schools: Actions for Authentic Impact."

Parents play a vital role in a student's success. In her new book "Building Parent Capacity in High-Poverty Schools: Actions for Authentic," Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson shares how to remove barriers that prevent parents from being involved in a student's education.

In 1951, a group of parents led the fight against Topeka Public Schools, resulting in the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Brown v. Board of Education, which helped to outlaw racial segregation in schools.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson is now the first Black superintendent in the history of Topeka Public Schools. She points out the valuable role parents — like those of Linda Brown — play in a child's success.

"If it had not been for the leaders that came before me, that were parents who changed all of the schools across the nation, I wouldn't be here sitting with you," Anderson told KCUR's Up To Date.

In her new book "Building Parent Capacity in High-Poverty Schools: Actions for Authentic Impact," Anderson shares how to build parent capacity and create an environment where all students — no matter their socioeconomic status — can be successful.

"Parent capacity is really teaching parents how best to support resources and strategies," Anderson said. "It's building a parent so that they are empowered to intrinsically be engaged in schools, you know, not just dropping students off and attending events."

