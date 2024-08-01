Kansas City Public Library reopens café at downtown branch with culinary training nonprofit

Shanita McAfee-Bryant, the founder of The Prospect KC, wanted to create a systemic solution to hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

On Aug. 7, the nonprofit is partnering with the Kansas City Public Library to open a 1,350-foot coffee bar and café called The Nook, in the Central Library branch downtown.

The Kansas City nonprofit does outreach to combat food apartheid and has a 16-week culinary program that gives students hands-on cooking experience. And The Nook will be their new training ground, offering a literary-themed menu with drinks and coolers crafted with Messenger Coffee Co.

The menu will also include breakfast sandwiches and lunch items, salads and daily bakery items.

McAfee-Bryant says the Prospect has helped her student Seniyah Crowder develop important skills outside the culinary arts.

“She’s learning how to be independent. She’s learning how to be confident, and I have watched her grow from [being] very shy and very timid in the kitchen,” McAfee-Bryant said.