Kansas City Public Library reopens café at downtown branch with culinary training nonprofit

By Steve Kraske,
Sireen Abayazid
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Prospect KC

The Prospect KC is partnering with the Kansas City Public Library to reopen the downtown branch's café next week, years after it closed during the pandemic. The Nook will serve as a hands-on training space for culinary students.

Shanita McAfee-Bryant, the founder of The Prospect KC, wanted to create a systemic solution to hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

On Aug. 7, the nonprofit is partnering with the Kansas City Public Library to open a 1,350-foot coffee bar and café called The Nook, in the Central Library branch downtown.

The Kansas City nonprofit does outreach to combat food apartheid and has a 16-week culinary program that gives students hands-on cooking experience. And The Nook will be their new training ground, offering a literary-themed menu with drinks and coolers crafted with Messenger Coffee Co.

The menu will also include breakfast sandwiches and lunch items, salads and daily bakery items.

McAfee-Bryant says the Prospect has helped her student Seniyah Crowder develop important skills outside the culinary arts.

“She’s learning how to be independent. She’s learning how to be confident, and I have watched her grow from [being] very shy and very timid in the kitchen,” McAfee-Bryant said.

  • Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant, founder of The Prospect KC
  • Avis Dinwiddie, student of The Prospect
  • Seniyah Crowder, student of The Prospect
