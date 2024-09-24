© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' comes to Kansas City for the first time in nearly 2 decades

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:23 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Bill Curtis and Peter Sagal at podiums on a stage, hosting Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! will tape a show live in Kansas City on Thursday, September 26.

NPR's game quiz "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" will tape a sold-out show at the Kansas City Music Hall on Thursday. Host Peter Sagal recalls his last visit to Kansas City back in 2006, and gives us a glimpse of what it takes to put on the iconic news quiz.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, NPR's award-winning news quiz, will tape its weekly show in Kansas City this Thursday for the first time since 2006.

The sold-out show will take place at the Kansas City Music Hall, before being broadcast on KCUR 89.3, and nationwide, Saturday morning.

Between traveling, writing, editing, rewriting and rehearsing the show to perform, an out-of-town show doesn't allow much time to explore. But host Peter Sagal still finds ways to get a sense of whatever city he's in — through food (back in '06, Arthur Bryant's was his choice), and exercise.

"I know it's not the best. I should live there for a month," Sagal told KCUR's Up To Date. "I should do interviews. I should talk to people. I should embed, as they say, in the journalism business, right? But barring that opportunity, a long six to eight mile run is a good alternative."

  • Peter Sagal, host of Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas Cityquiz show
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now