'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' comes to Kansas City for the first time in nearly 2 decades

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, NPR's award-winning news quiz, will tape its weekly show in Kansas City this Thursday for the first time since 2006.

The sold-out show will take place at the Kansas City Music Hall, before being broadcast on KCUR 89.3, and nationwide, Saturday morning.

Between traveling, writing, editing, rewriting and rehearsing the show to perform, an out-of-town show doesn't allow much time to explore. But host Peter Sagal still finds ways to get a sense of whatever city he's in — through food (back in '06, Arthur Bryant's was his choice), and exercise.

"I know it's not the best. I should live there for a month," Sagal told KCUR's Up To Date. "I should do interviews. I should talk to people. I should embed, as they say, in the journalism business, right? But barring that opportunity, a long six to eight mile run is a good alternative."

