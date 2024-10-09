© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Father of Parkland mass shooting victim will speak in Kansas City about gun reform

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Students hold their lighted cellphones at a rally at Parkland High School outside Allentown, Pa., on Wednesday.
Michael Rubinkam
/
AP

Since his daughter Jaime was killed, along with 16 others, in the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Fred Guttenberg has been an outspoken advocate for gun control. He's coming to Kansas City on Monday for a community forum hosted by Grandparents for Gun Safety.

Grandparents for Gun Safety is holding its 11th Annual Community Forum at Rockhurst University's Arrupe Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 14.

The keynote speaker will be Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime, one of 17 victims in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting.

Since his daughter's death, Guttenberg has dedicated his time to pushing for gun reform legislation and supporting other families who have been impacted by mass shootings around the country.

"I want every living human being here in America to understand this could happen to them," Guttenberg told KCUR's Up To Date. "This wasn't a random thing that affected my family. We're beyond that kind of conversation here in America."

"Parkland, Florida, where my daughter was killed, is a place people move to because it's one of the safest communities in the country. It wasn't random, this can happen anywhere and we've seen that," he continued. "But it doesn't have to be that way."

  • Fred Guttenberg, gun reform activist, father of mass shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg

Grandparents for Gun Safety 11th Annual Community Forum, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Rockhurst University's Arrupe Auditorium, 5351 Forest Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.

Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.

