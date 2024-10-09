Father of Parkland mass shooting victim will speak in Kansas City about gun reform

Grandparents for Gun Safety is holding its 11th Annual Community Forum at Rockhurst University's Arrupe Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 14.

The keynote speaker will be Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime, one of 17 victims in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, mass shooting.

Since his daughter's death, Guttenberg has dedicated his time to pushing for gun reform legislation and supporting other families who have been impacted by mass shootings around the country.

"I want every living human being here in America to understand this could happen to them," Guttenberg told KCUR's Up To Date. "This wasn't a random thing that affected my family. We're beyond that kind of conversation here in America."

"Parkland, Florida, where my daughter was killed, is a place people move to because it's one of the safest communities in the country. It wasn't random, this can happen anywhere and we've seen that," he continued. "But it doesn't have to be that way."



Fred Guttenberg, gun reform activist, father of mass shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg

Grandparents for Gun Safety 11th Annual Community Forum, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Rockhurst University's Arrupe Auditorium, 5351 Forest Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64110.