KC Soundcheck: Tim Whitmer Good Time Quartet

Recorded live by his Good Time Quartet, "Double Live at the Black Dolphin" is Kansas City jazz veteran Tim Whitmer's first new album in 20 years.

It's also his first live record.

"A big component of this music is the reaction of the audience, and that's one of the things I really like about this new CD," Whitmer said. "This is one of my first live albums, and there's just something a little extra I think we've captured here — the fun and excitement we have down at Black Dolphin."

As a piano player and bandleader, Whitmer is a fixture at the Black Dolphin, a jazz club in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District.

Whitmer has been playing for more than 40 years in town, learning from and performing with some of Kansas City's most notable jazz artists.

"I love the way that Kansas City jazz, in my hands, is evolved. I play with more melodic than I played before. Sometimes less is more. And I just make sure that the joy is in there," Whitmer said.



Tim Whitmer, musician

CD Release Event: Tim Whitmer Good Time Quartet, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Black Dolphin, 1813 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64108.