Up To Date

Johnson County, Kansas, is breaking early voting records this election

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:54 PM CDT
A voter cast her ballot on Aug. 2, 2022, at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A voter cast her ballot on Aug. 2, 2022, at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman discusses how his office has handled high early voting turnout, and how they plan to prepare for a busy Nov. 5.

Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman calls turnout for presidential years the "tsunami wave of elections."

Sherman is responsible for administering the election for over 478,000 registered voters in Kansas's most populous county. At the time of recording, Johnson County had recorded 141,000 votes cast, and Sherman expects the final number of ballots to be over 350,000.

That turnout has already broken records — with days to go before Election Day itself.

"Our previous high water mark was 135,000 in the 2016 election here in Johnson County. for early advanced voting," Sherman says. "So we have surpassed that already with four and a half more days to go during advanced voting."

Across the country, voters have expressed concerns about election security. Sherman has heard these fears.

"Every election administrator that I have met I know is putting in 110% effort into conducting the elections," he says. "The atmosphere is good, but it is very challenging. These are stressful times for election workers."

  • Fred Sherman, Johnson County Election Commissioner
Up To Date Talk ShowUp to DateElectionsJohnson CountyJohnson County Election BoardKansas elections 2024
