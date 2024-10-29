© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

One week from Election Day, these are the Missouri and Kansas races to follow

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:18 PM CDT
A long line of people stand on a sidewalk behind a yellow tape. In the foreground there is a flag-themed sign that reads "Absentee Voting."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters line up outside the Jackson County Election Board Absentee Office in Independence on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.

With early voting well underway and Election Day next Tuesday, KCUR's Up To Date breaks down what you need to know about some of the biggest races in Missouri and Kansas.

It's almost here: We're just one week away from Election Day.

In Missouri, that means ballot questions that aim to restore abortion rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and legalize sports betting. Not to mention the races for U.S. Senate, governor, and other statewide offices.

In Kansas, whether Republicans can hold onto their supermajority in the legislature will have a massive impact on what happens in Topeka over the next two years.

On KCUR's Up To Date, we broke down the details for voters ahead of the 2024 general election on Nov. 5. Plus, find more details about the candidates and issues on your ballot on the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Up To Date PodcastMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024politicsGovernmentElections
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
