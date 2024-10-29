One week from Election Day, these are the Missouri and Kansas races to follow
With early voting well underway and Election Day next Tuesday, KCUR's Up To Date breaks down what you need to know about some of the biggest races in Missouri and Kansas.
It's almost here: We're just one week away from Election Day.
In Missouri, that means ballot questions that aim to restore abortion rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and legalize sports betting. Not to mention the races for U.S. Senate, governor, and other statewide offices.
In Kansas, whether Republicans can hold onto their supermajority in the legislature will have a massive impact on what happens in Topeka over the next two years.
On KCUR's Up To Date, we broke down the details for voters ahead of the 2024 general election on Nov. 5. Plus, find more details about the candidates and issues on your ballot on the 2024 KC Voter Guide.
- Brian Ellison, KCUR host and contributor
- Zane Irwin, Kansas News Service political reporter