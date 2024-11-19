© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
'Latino USA' host Maria Hinojosa is visiting Kansas City this week

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Maria Hinojosa will be in Kansas City this Thursday.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and public radio host Maria Hinojosa will be in Kansas City on Thursday for a conversation about her memoir "Once I Was You."

For over 30 years, Maria Hinojosa has hosted the nationally-syndicated public radio program Latino USA, which can be heard on KCUR 89.3 each Saturday at 6 a.m.

She’ll be in town at the Kansas City Art Institute on Thursday for a Jewish Vocational Services event, where she is set to speak about her 2020 memoir "Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America."

In the book, Hinojosa tells the story of growing up as a Mexican American kid on the South Side of Chicago, while intertwining the history of U.S. immigration policy.

On KCUR's Up To Date, she joined the program to discuss her memoir, her Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast "Suave" and modern rhetoric around immigration.

JVS Annual Meeting: Conversation with Maria Hinojosa, 6:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 21, at the Kansas City Art Institute, 4415 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64111.

