'Latino USA' host Maria Hinojosa is visiting Kansas City this week

For over 30 years, Maria Hinojosa has hosted the nationally-syndicated public radio program Latino USA, which can be heard on KCUR 89.3 each Saturday at 6 a.m.

She’ll be in town at the Kansas City Art Institute on Thursday for a Jewish Vocational Services event, where she is set to speak about her 2020 memoir "Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America."

In the book, Hinojosa tells the story of growing up as a Mexican American kid on the South Side of Chicago, while intertwining the history of U.S. immigration policy.

On KCUR's Up To Date, she joined the program to discuss her memoir, her Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast "Suave" and modern rhetoric around immigration.



Maria Hinojosa, host and executive producer of Latino USA

JVS Annual Meeting: Conversation with Maria Hinojosa, 6:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 21, at the Kansas City Art Institute, 4415 Warwick Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64111.