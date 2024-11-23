Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she's 'absolutely not' running for another political office

Laura Kelly says she is not planning on running for another office after her term as the 48th Governor of Kansas ends.

Many of her fellow Kansas Democrats hoped the governor would challenge Republican Sen. Roger Marshall for his seat in 2026. But Kelly says there's no chance of another campaign, "unless it's for school board someplace."

"It is really time for me to move on and to let others come up and serve," Kelly told KCUR's Up To Date.

While Kelly won re-election in 2022, her party has not broken the Legislature's Republican supermajority at any point in her tenure. Democrats failed to accomplish this task again in 2024.

Still, the governor remains bullish about her party's chances during the 2026 midterms.

"I think we just ran up against a headwind and the lack of turnout," Kelly says. "But I think there's absolutely nothing wrong with the Democratic Party."

Kelly says she is proud of her accomplishments as governor, such as Kansas fully funding schools, expanding broadband, and developing infrastructure.

"We were able to do some incredible things, including the most economic development in the state's history," Kelly says.

These accomplishments mean that, while Kelly won't necessarily seek office herself, she may still remain involved behind the scenes. "I know people would like me to go away, but I'm not," she says.

"I have invested a lot of time and energy in trying to use right the ship here in Kansas," Kelly says. "I would hate to see all of that go away the day I walk out of office."