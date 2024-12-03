© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Classical KC host Frank Byrne on why the holidays and classical music go so well together

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
A man in a button up shirt and glasses gazes into the distance against a backdrop with Classical KC's logo on it.
Laura Fotovich
Frank Byrne in Classical KC's studios.

Frank Byrne, the former executive director of the Kansas City Symphony, is the host of "From the Archives" on KCUR's sister station Classical KC. He joined Up To Date to discuss classical holiday music and his career in the industry.

Classical music and the holidays have always been a match made in heaven.

Frank Byrne, host of "From the Archives" on Classical KC, joined KCUR to discuss some of his favorite classical holiday music by composers like Carl Nielsen and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

"I think a lot of (why classical music and the holidays are so connected) has to do, I think, with traditions through the church," Byrne told KCUR.

"But, I think we also get bonded to some of these songs that kind of become part of our holiday soundtrack, as it were, and they get embedded in our minds and in our hearts."

  • Frank Byrne, host of "From the Archives" on Classical KC

