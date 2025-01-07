© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Weather-related closings and delays.
Up To Date

Mayor Quinton Lucas says Kansas City was 'intentional' with homeless outreach during blizzard

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach WilsonJosh Marvine
Published January 7, 2025 at 3:48 PM CST
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas discussed public safety, sports and more on KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City made a concerted effort to support unhoused individuals in the first major winter storm of 2025, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in an interview with Up To Date. But the mayor admitted the city isn't where it should be in its housing policies — including in building a low-barrier shelter.

The winter storm that swept across Kansas City and dropped nearly a foot of snow on the metro was especially dangerous for the city's unhoused population.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city has been "very intentional" coordinating outreach and services that not only provide bed space but support individuals needs.

"Some people need more services. Some people really don't and just need a place to sleep, " Lucas told Up To Date.

The city's homeless support system opened for the season at the beginning of December, with additional resources available when temperatures drop below freezing.

"I'm proud of the fact that we have folks not just in the homeless services space, but in the housing authority and beyond, who are making sure we're doing that matching," Lucas said. "And so I think people can have some confidence that that is being accomplished."

But when it comes to meeting needs for affordable housing and shelter outside of the extreme temperatures, Kansas City still faces an uphill battle.

Plans to build a low-barrier shelter — which accepts any person without restrictions related to gender, sexual orientation, or other common qualifications — were met neighborhood opposition last year.

"We're not where we need to be," Lucas said.

However, Lucas said the city is proceeding with plans to open the low-barrier shelter in the Historic Northeast by summer.

One driving factor leading to homelessness is affordable housing. The mayor acknowledge concerns brought by 6th District Councilman Johnathan Duncan that the city spends exponentially more on policing and incarceration than it does on housing and homelessness services.

"We need to find ways, if not to close the gap, to enhance what we're doing on housing and homelessness, or else I think we'll be in the status quo with some of the outcomes we see," Lucas said.

Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on 2024 and to discuss public safety and sports in Kansas City. Listen the full conversation above.

