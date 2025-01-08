© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather-related closings and delays.
Up To Date

5 Questions: Tricia Rojo Bushnell of the Midwest Innocence Project

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonZach Wilson
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
a woman in a teal pantsuit stands in front of a clear podium and speaks into a microphone
Courtesy of Tricia Rojo Bushnell
Tricia Rojo Bushnell

Tricia Rojo Bushnell is the executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project. She joined KCUR's Up To Date to for our new series "5 Questions" to discuss what she's reading, streaming and more.

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, joined Up To Date to discuss what she's been reading, streaming and more.

What are you reading these days?

I'm actually currently reading Brandon Sanderson's "Wind and Truth." It's book five of the Stormlight Archives for the other fantasy nerds out there. It came out last month.

Are you a fantasy reader?

I am. I like to read fantasy novels and sort of what I like to call "nonsense books" in my free time.

I read so much for my job that I like to just be able to escape in my free time.

What are you watching on TV?

Well, over the weekend, we just finished "Somebody, Somewhere" on HBO.

It's got Manhattan, Kansas, in it, so we should all be watching it, right?

What are you listening to right now?

In terms of podcasts, I really love learning about pop culture or reading about pop culture, so I do listen to "Pop Culture Happy Hour" and then also "Culture Study."

But I will say, if for folks who like wrongful convictions... I'm in the third season, but the first two seasons are definitely what I would highly recommend in podcasts, which is "In the Dark."

It's an investigative journalism series looking back on what caused these issues in the criminal legal system — the first season talking about the sex offender registry, the second season talking about the wrongful conviction of Curtis Flowers.

And this third season is investigating a murder that happened in Afghanistan that hadn't really been investigated. But the journalism is incredibly powerful.

What's your favorite local restaurant?

I like to go to Westport Cafe. It's close to me. It's a place where you can go and you recognize people and they see you on the regular.

  • Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director, Midwest Innocence Project
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMidwest Innocence ProjectKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now