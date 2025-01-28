5 Questions: Tammy Buckner of WeCode KC

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Tammy Buckner, CEO and founder of WeCode KC, joined Up To Date to discuss what she's been reading, streaming and more.

There's been a lot of attention on Kansas City the past few years. What do you make of how the city is progressing?

I love Kansas City, although I'm not a native — I'm from originally, Memphis, Tennessee — but Kansas City is growing super fast. I love the diversity. I love the culture. We're not just a sports city, we are a tech hub. So I embrace the changes that Kansas City is doing, and it's been phenomenal.

You're a big reader... fiction or nonfiction? What are you reading right now?

So right now I'm reading "Leadership by the Good Book," and it is by David Steward from World Wide Technology. He's the founder of World Wide Technology in St. Louis. It has allowed me to realize the servant leader that I am. I definitely need to start getting into some fun books, but this one has been very helpful for me.

What music do you have on repeat right now?

So recently, I went to RecordBar and saw Tank and the Bangas. That's been one of my inspirational groups that I listen to.

It's more inspirational. It's neo soul, it's R&B, it's a little bit all of that. Spoken word. They are an all genre group. It's just amazing. Even the crowd was extremely diverse.

You say you hate TV... why?

I feel like I'm wasting my time watching TV. Because after, I look up and I'm like, "That's been an hour or two hours that I could have been writing a grant."

Bonus question: How do you deal with the cold?

I hibernate. I am truly from the South and when it's as cold as it's been for the last two days, I am inside — as much as I love being outdoors, the cold is not my friend. So I hide away, try my best to think about something warm. Make soup.

