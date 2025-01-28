Young Kansas City playwrights will debut original works at Teen Writers Fest this weekend

Three young Kansas City playwrights will see their works come to life for an audience for the first time this weekend.

Spinning Tree Theatre's annual Teen Writers Fest pairs young playwrights with professional mentors to develop original plays. Then, they're staged by professional directors and designers.

Gigi Vollenweider is one of this year's playwrights. Her show, "Playing The Game," explores trauma and memory through the character of Oliver, who, re-discovers his old toys when helping his parents move out of his childhood home.

Seeing her script come to life on the stage has been a wonderful process, she says.

"Especially with this piece — it's a very personal piece, and I drew a lot from my own childhood, and so seeing it come to life is like watching memories unfold," Vollenweider told KCUR's Up To Date.

Performances of the Teen Writers Festival are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. More information is available on Spinning Tree Theatre's website.

