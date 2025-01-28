© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Young Kansas City playwrights will debut original works at Teen Writers Fest this weekend

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Gigi Vollenweider is one of three young playwrights debuting work at Spinning Tree Theatre's Teen Writers Fest this weekend.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
Gigi Vollenweider is one of three young playwrights debuting work at Spinning Tree Theatre's Teen Writers Fest this weekend.

Spinning Tree Theatre's annual festival stages three short plays, written by local teenagers, with professional-level resources. This year's performances will take place Friday through Sunday at Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

Three young Kansas City playwrights will see their works come to life for an audience for the first time this weekend.

Spinning Tree Theatre's annual Teen Writers Fest pairs young playwrights with professional mentors to develop original plays. Then, they're staged by professional directors and designers.

Gigi Vollenweider is one of this year's playwrights. Her show, "Playing The Game," explores trauma and memory through the character of Oliver, who, re-discovers his old toys when helping his parents move out of his childhood home.

Seeing her script come to life on the stage has been a wonderful process, she says.

"Especially with this piece — it's a very personal piece, and I drew a lot from my own childhood, and so seeing it come to life is like watching memories unfold," Vollenweider told KCUR's Up To Date.

Performances of the Teen Writers Festival are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. More information is available on Spinning Tree Theatre's website.

  • Michael Grayman-Parkhurst, producing artistic director and founder, Spinning Tree Theatre
  • Gigi Vollenweider, young playwright
  • Sarah Aptilon, professional playwright
Tags
Up To Date Podcasttheatreplaysperforming artsKansasJohnson County
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now