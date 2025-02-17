Mayor Lucas 'hopes and prays' larger police budget will help public safety, but isn't optimistic

Kansas City officials revealed spending priorities for the 2025-2026 fiscal year last week for its record-setting $2.5 billion city budget. The proposed Kansas City Police Department budget is $343 million — a whopping $23 million higher than last year.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Mayor Quinton Lucas said that crime, traffic safety and slow 911 dispatcher wait times are among some of the city's biggest public safety concerns.

Lucas "hopes and prays" that the budget increase helps the department address the issues that Kansas City has faced "for ages." But, he believes Kansas City's lack of local control of its police department heavily impacts the department's responsiveness.

"Our hope is that in affording the police department a budget, what we can ultimately get to is a number of officers (and) addressing those core issues that have faced us for a long time. Am I optimistic of it, necessarily? Not really, but I think this is the system that we have ourselves in. I will continue to push as one police commissioner among five, in terms of saying, 'How can we be more responsive?'"

