Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Check here for weather-related delays and closings.
Up To Date

Mayor Lucas 'hopes and prays' larger police budget will help public safety, but isn't optimistic

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 17, 2025 at 8:02 PM CST
Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Missouri, a sanctuary city for transgender people during a committee meeting to consider the resolution, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Missouri, a sanctuary city for transgender people during a committee meeting to consider the resolution, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City officials are proposing an increase of $23 million in police department funding in the city's new $2.5 billion city budget. Mayor Quinton Lucas hopes this will help officers address the public safety issues faced by the city, but the city's lack of local control of the police department has not left him optimistic.

Kansas City officials revealed spending priorities for the 2025-2026 fiscal year last week for its record-setting $2.5 billion city budget. The proposed Kansas City Police Department budget is $343 million — a whopping $23 million higher than last year.

On KCUR's Up To Date, Mayor Quinton Lucas said that crime, traffic safety and slow 911 dispatcher wait times are among some of the city's biggest public safety concerns.

Lucas "hopes and prays" that the budget increase helps the department address the issues that Kansas City has faced "for ages." But, he believes Kansas City's lack of local control of its police department heavily impacts the department's responsiveness.

"Our hope is that in affording the police department a budget, what we can ultimately get to is a number of officers (and) addressing those core issues that have faced us for a long time. Am I optimistic of it, necessarily? Not really, but I think this is the system that we have ourselves in. I will continue to push as one police commissioner among five, in terms of saying, 'How can we be more responsive?'"

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
