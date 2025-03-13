© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Kansas City Current return with strong chances for the 2025 NWSL championship

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:59 AM CDT
Kansas City Current players Temwa Chawinga (left, in red) and Claire Hutton (right, in red) run down the field at CPKC Stadium on July 7, 2024, chased by a referee and players from the Orlando Pride.
After the Kansas City Current finished fourth in the NWSL standings in 2024, the team has legitimate championship aspirations heading into its new season. Their first game is Saturday, March 15 at CPKC Stadium.

After a four-month-long offseason, the Kansas City Current will be back in action this weekend. The team is set to face off against the Portland Thorns at CPKC Stadium on Kansas City's riverfront this Saturday.

Meanwhile, a new docuseries focused on the next generation of NWSL talent on Prime Video features one of the team's star players, Current forward Temwa Chaŵinga.

KCUR interim news director and resident NWSL superfan Madeline Fox told Up To Date she thinks big things are coming for the Current in 2025 — especially after a strong last season.

"I would say they're quite possibly favored to win the championship," Fox said.

"I think in the offseason, they've been smart to not change a whole lot (with the team's roster)."

The Current kick off their season at home at CPKC Stadium against the Portland Thorns, on Saturday, March 15 at 11:45 a.m. CT.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
