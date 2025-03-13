The Kansas City Current return with strong chances for the 2025 NWSL championship

After a four-month-long offseason, the Kansas City Current will be back in action this weekend. The team is set to face off against the Portland Thorns at CPKC Stadium on Kansas City's riverfront this Saturday.

Meanwhile, a new docuseries focused on the next generation of NWSL talent on Prime Video features one of the team's star players, Current forward Temwa Chaŵinga.

KCUR interim news director and resident NWSL superfan Madeline Fox told Up To Date she thinks big things are coming for the Current in 2025 — especially after a strong last season.

"I would say they're quite possibly favored to win the championship," Fox said.

"I think in the offseason, they've been smart to not change a whole lot (with the team's roster)."

The Current kick off their season at home at CPKC Stadium against the Portland Thorns, on Saturday, March 15 at 11:45 a.m. CT.

