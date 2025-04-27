© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Cameron Lamb's family feels 'sense of relief' after KCPD settles civil rights lawsuit

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Laurie and Aqil Bey, the parents of Cameron Lamb, attended a ceremony Thursday to mark the archiving of the Eric DeValkenaere legal case in the Black Archives of Mid-America.
Peggy Lowe
/
KCUR 89.3
A civil rights lawsuit is costing the KCPD and the city's Board of Police Commissioners $4.1 million. An attorney for the family of Cameron Lamb, who was killed by a white detective in 2019, said they're happy to have the "political football" of the case behind them.

The Kansas City Police Department and Board of Police Commissioners have reached a $4.1 million settlement in the civil rights lawsuit brought by members of Cameron Lamb's family.

Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by former KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere in 2019. DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison.

David Smith, an attorney representing Lamb's mother and one of the children in the civil suit, said the payout is not cause for celebration.

"It might be a sense of relief that the litigation is behind them," Smith told KCUR's Up To Date.

Before leaving office, former Gov. Mike Parson commuted DeValkenaere’s sentence, releasing him on parole until October 2029.

"Cameron's life had become a political football with all things political in the state of Missouri," said Smith.

"I think they're happy to have that behind them. I think they're looking to just have some peace," he continued.

  • David Smith, attorney representing Cameron Lamb's family members
