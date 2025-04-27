Cameron Lamb's family feels 'sense of relief' after KCPD settles civil rights lawsuit

The Kansas City Police Department and Board of Police Commissioners have reached a $4.1 million settlement in the civil rights lawsuit brought by members of Cameron Lamb's family.

Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by former KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere in 2019. DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison.

David Smith, an attorney representing Lamb's mother and one of the children in the civil suit, said the payout is not cause for celebration.

"It might be a sense of relief that the litigation is behind them," Smith told KCUR's Up To Date.

Before leaving office, former Gov. Mike Parson commuted DeValkenaere’s sentence, releasing him on parole until October 2029.

"Cameron's life had become a political football with all things political in the state of Missouri," said Smith.

"I think they're happy to have that behind them. I think they're looking to just have some peace," he continued.

