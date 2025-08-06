© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Some Kansas City buses will get AI-powered cameras with 'facial recognition' tech

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The interior of a KCATA bus with a few passengers in it.
Chase Castor
/
Kansas City Beacon
In addition to existing cameras, some RideKC buses will be equipped AI-powered cameras to enhance security.

RideKC buses are each already equipped with four interior and four exterior cameras. New AI-powered cameras are being installed to detect possible security threats and automatically alert authorities.

Though the fate of city funding for bus service remains uncertain, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will continue safety improvement efforts in anticipation of higher bus usage during the 2026 World Cup.

Within the next two to four months, the organization will add up to five AI-powered cameras per bus on select routes, according to Chuck Ferguson, the KCATA’s chief operations officer.

The cameras can analyze movement and shapes and even recognize the faces of missing and abducted people, automatically alerting authorities if a safety threat is detected.

“If you are being fed the information you need to know, instead of just wandering around looking for it,” Ferguson said, “[you] can direct the staff — the security staff, or the road supervision staff — immediately to a situation.”

The pilot program will last up to two years, funded by a fixed $50,000 per year grant from the state of Missouri. It may continue beyond then, if successful.

  • Chuck Ferguson, chief operations officer, Kansas City Transportation Authority
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
