Missouri is redrawing its Congressional lines. Here’s how your representation could change

The Missouri General Assembly convened in Jefferson City Wednesday to begin a special session to redraw the state’s congressional lines .

President Donald Trump urged Gov. Mike Kehoe to call the session in an effort to change the political lean of the state’s 5th District, held by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver since 2005. Gerrymandering the 5th District to split up Democratic voters would mean Missouri is likely to be represented in Congress by seven Republicans and one Democrat.

The proposed map moves Kansas Citians into different districts. For example, much of Midtown and South Kansas City would be represented by Rep. Mark Alford. Areas north of the Missouri River, including Gladstone, Kansas City and North Kansas City would join Rep. Sam Graves’ district, which stretches across the northern section of the state and includes areas that border Iowa and Illinois.

“And then folks on the east side of Kansas City will share a district with Osage County, Jefferson City and parts of Columbia,” said KCUR host and contributor Brian Ellison.

Missouri’s special session will also focus on initiative petition reform.

