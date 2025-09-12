© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KCATA leader says Kansas City region faces a 'put up or shut up moment' for transit funding

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man sits inside a radio studio. He's gesturing with both hands and talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Frank White III, the KCATA president and CEO, talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 11, 2025.

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority CEO Frank White III believes that funding for the agency is "more complicated than it ought to be." His vision for the KCATA is to "try to go regional" with its funding structure, in order to better serve the entire metro.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority finally came to a deal last month with Kansas City on a new bus contract, which will last through next April.

But the agency says there is still a strong need for regional funding mechanisms, in order to achieve long-term sustainability.

On October 3, the KCATA will hold a regional mobility summit in partnership with the Mid-America Regional Council to "explore new funding strategies that support a stronger, more unified regional transit system."

KCATA CEO Frank White III says experts who have implemented regional transit strategies will be in town for the event as the KCATA looks for ways to broaden its service.

"(This is a) 'put up or shut up' moment for our region,” White told KCUR’s Up To Date. “We keep hearing we should want more transit. So, let's get the people together, but also recognize that every county has different transit needs. And it's not for us to say, ‘You need this in your county or your city,’ but let's just get together and talk about what we're looking for, what types of solutions are there."

public transitkcataMARCtransportationKansas City CouncilKansas City
