Kansas City colleges are being hurt by Trump’s restrictions on international students

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Student from Cameroon smiles at an international student event at Avila University
Frank Morris
/
KCUR 89.3
Incoming freshman Yahya Zondo, from Cameroon, says he’s one of the lucky ones. After years of determined study sparked by witnessing an injured man die on the street, he managed to secure a student visa to study medicine at Avila University. He says almost 90% of the applicants from Cameroon were denied.

President Donald Trump’s travel ban and delays in visa applications have blocked some international students from coming to the U.S. to study this fall. International students contribute more than $40 billion to the U.S. economy and could equate to a billion dollar loss to schools and the local communities they serve.

A years-long decline in U.S. birth rate known has caused an enrollment cliff, a decrease in college-bound American students. It forced colleges and universities to recruit students from overseas to fill the gap.

When the Trump administration imposed a travel ban and ordered increased scrutiny of student visa applicants, American schools lost thousands of international students, as KCUR’s Frank Morris has reported.

International students contribute billions of dollars and jobs to the U.S. economy. The decrease in students is a devastating blow to universities and the surrounding communities.

“International students are disproportionately in the science and engineering as well as medical field,” said Madeline Zavodny, an economics professor at the University of North Florida.

“So it's really important to our future economy to have the best and brightest here, and they are typically entering through student visa programs and then staying,” she said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
