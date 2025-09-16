Kansas City colleges are being hurt by Trump’s restrictions on international students

A years-long decline in U.S. birth rate known has caused an enrollment cliff , a decrease in college-bound American students. It forced colleges and universities to recruit students from overseas to fill the gap.

When the Trump administration imposed a travel ban and ordered increased scrutiny of student visa applicants, American schools lost thousands of international students, as KCUR’s Frank Morris has reported.

International students contribute billions of dollars and jobs to the U.S. economy. The decrease in students is a devastating blow to universities and the surrounding communities.

“International students are disproportionately in the science and engineering as well as medical field,” said Madeline Zavodny, an economics professor at the University of North Florida.

“So it's really important to our future economy to have the best and brightest here, and they are typically entering through student visa programs and then staying,” she said.

