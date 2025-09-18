© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City animal activist wins service award for helping shelter dogs get adopted

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A man wearing a baseball cap and white shirt sits inside a radio studio. He is gesturing with his left hand and talking animatedly at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Scott Poore talks about the time he spent several nights sleeping with a dog in its kennel in an effort to drum up media attention.

Scott Poore, founder of On A Mission KC, helps overlooked pets find a home and provides resources for rural animal shelters. It recently earned him the Spirit of Service award from the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, which came with a check for $20,000 to continue his work.

Longtime animal activist Scott Poore supports Kansas City pet shelters and creates visibility for overlooked animals through his nonprofit, On A Mission KC. This year, he received the Spirit of Service award from the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, along with $20,000 to continue his work.

After leaving a corporate life in sales, Poore found himself feeling unfulfilled personally and professionally. He says he casually volunteered at animal shelters around the Kansas City area, but felt he wasn’t making a difference.

That’s when he noticed the dogs at the end of the rows who struggled to get adopted. His marketing mind saw an opportunity for a rebrand. He put himself in these dogs’ paws, and even lived for a week in a kennel with a dog who hadn’t gotten adopted after more than a year.

“I visited that dog every single day for that year and a half,” Poore said. “I finally decided, I gotta do something no one else has ever done, and I gotta do something that draws a lot of attention. That’s exactly what it did.”

Poore discovered a knack for making these underdogs go viral through social media videos. He uses his platforms — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and more — to find the animals a home and raise support for shelters in need.

Poore also founded Mission Driven Goods, a pet themed apparel brand that gives 100% of its profits to shelters, and plans to launch his own Kansas City-based dog treat company this week.

