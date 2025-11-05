© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What happened on Election Day around Kansas City? Let's break down the results

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:09 PM CST
Interior photograph of people inside a room. They are seated in folding chairs at round tables where there are "Vote Here" signs. They appear to be filling out paperwork with pens. In foreground is an empty table with dividers that show the "Vote Here" logo with American flag symbol.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters all around the Kansas City metro went to the polls on Tuesday.

Voters around the Kansas City area went to the polls Tuesday to vote on issues critical to their local communities. The metro area saw city council upsets, a win for the four-day school week, and a history-making new mayor, among other results.

Election Day 2025 is over. So, now that we have the results, what does that mean for people around the Kansas City metro?

Prairie Village voters opted to not abandon the city's mayor-city council form of government, while also electing all six of the city council candidates who supported a new city hall project.

In another Johnson County race, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog was reelected to his second term in office.

Voters in Wyandotte County chose Christal Watson as the new mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. She defeated her opponent Rose Mulvany Henry by running a campaign focused on reigning in spending. Watson will be the first Black woman to hold the position.

On the Missouri side of the state line, Jackson County voters decided to make the county assessor role an elected position. This comes after years of repeated property tax hikes that have frustrated property owners all around the county.

KCUR's Up To Date spoke with reporters covering each of these races to break down the results and explain what they could mean for each community.

politicsElectionsWyandotte CountyJackson CountyJohnson County, KansasGovernment
Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
Zach Wilson
zach@kcur.org
