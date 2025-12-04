© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City region.
Up To Date

Kansas City’s economy needs momentum. What can be done to boost it?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A view of the Kansas City, Missouri skyline, looking north from Liberty Memorial.
Libby Hanssen
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City's economy is lagging behind the national average, said Frank Lenk, director of the Office of Economic Research at the Mid-America Regional Council.

The Kansas City region’s economy is lagging behind the nation overall. Experts say that’s driven by flat employment numbers and slower-than-average growth from many of the region’s most prominent industries.

Kansas City’s local economy needs a boost.

A new report from the Mid-America Regional Council, the nonprofit association of city and county governments in the nine-county area around Kansas City, says the region’s economy has lost all momentum, and lags behind the nation’s overall growth.

“It's a little bit surprising to folks, given how much we think we're on a roll,” said Frank Lenk, director of the Office of Economic Research at the Mid-America Regional Council.

The region’s employment has been stagnant for 18 months, and job growth is down 4% compared to the whole United States. That equates to roughly 40,000 jobs that didn’t materialize. At the same time, some of the area’s biggest industries, including government, transportation and warehousing, insurance, and auto manufacturing, are also experiencing slow growth.

Lenk’s forecast says Kansas City will recover, but the region needs more businesses that will drive the local economy.

“We play good defense as a region. We don't bust as low, but our offense is missing a few pieces, sort of like the Chiefs,” Lenk said. “We need to really invest in creating that … next generation of businesses. And we can't just depend on one business.”

An “Investment Playbook” developed by the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City recommended the region invest in the energy, national security, and bioscience and health care industries.

  • Frank Lenk, director of the Office of Economic Research at the Mid-America Regional Council
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityKansasMissourieconomyMid-America Regional Council
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR