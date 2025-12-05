The Kansas City Chiefs are ‘shooting themselves in the foot’ this season. But it’s not over yet

The Kansas City Chiefs’ performance this season is out of character for a team led by three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.

The season has been fraught with penalties against the team and the offensive line has been riddled with injuries, making a trip to the playoffs questionable.

“They just need to stop shooting themselves in the foot,” said Katie Maher, a sports reporter for KCTV5.

To make it to the playoffs, the Chiefs need to win the next five games — starting with a Sunday night matchup against the Houston Texans, who boast the best defense in the league.

Maher told KCUR’s Up To Date she’s “significantly more scared” about the Texans game than she was a week ago.

Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons will be out with a wrist injury on Sunday, while offensive linemen Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor are questionable to be on the field.

When it comes to moving the ball, carrying it hasn’t been a high point for the Chiefs, who are averaging only about 118 rushing yards per game this season.

“I think that a big issue with the team this year is the fact that they are a bit one-dimensional,” Maher said. “They don't have a very good run game going.”

While the odds are stacked against Kansas City’s beloved Chiefs, Maher said fans haven’t given up on the team — and she hasn’t, either.

“You kind of just can't help but believe in them,” she said.

