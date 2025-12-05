© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find weather-related closings and delays around the Kansas City region.
Up To Date

The Kansas City Chiefs are ‘shooting themselves in the foot’ this season. But it’s not over yet

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas City Chiefs fans can expect a tough matchup on Sunday as the team takes on the best ranked defense — the Houston Texans. While this season the Chiefs can’t seem to get out of their own way, some believe they can still make it to the post-season.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ performance this season is out of character for a team led by three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.

The season has been fraught with penalties against the team and the offensive line has been riddled with injuries, making a trip to the playoffs questionable.

“They just need to stop shooting themselves in the foot,” said Katie Maher, a sports reporter for KCTV5.

To make it to the playoffs, the Chiefs need to win the next five games — starting with a Sunday night matchup against the Houston Texans, who boast the best defense in the league.

Maher told KCUR’s Up To Date she’s “significantly more scared” about the Texans game than she was a week ago.

Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons will be out with a wrist injury on Sunday, while offensive linemen Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor are questionable to be on the field.

When it comes to moving the ball, carrying it hasn’t been a high point for the Chiefs, who are averaging only about 118 rushing yards per game this season.

“I think that a big issue with the team this year is the fact that they are a bit one-dimensional,” Maher said. “They don't have a very good run game going.”

While the odds are stacked against Kansas City’s beloved Chiefs, Maher said fans haven’t given up on the team — and she hasn’t, either.

“You kind of just can't help but believe in them,” she said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityKansas City ChiefsfootballNFLsports
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR