Up To Date

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas defends Missouri bid for Chiefs ahead of Kansas announcement

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM CST
A man wearing a blue suit and tie sits inside a radio studio. He is talking at a microphone and gesturing with both hands.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about the Chiefs possibly moving to Kansas on KCUR's Up To Date on Dec. 22, 2025.

The Chiefs could be on the verge of announcing a move to Kansas. Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas joined Up To Date to discuss where things stand ahead of a planned "special announcement" by Kansas lawmakers on Monday afternoon.

Today could be the day that the Chiefs reveal their team's future.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is set to make a "special announcement" after a meeting of key legislative leaders in Kansas later this afternoon regarding a proposal between the state and the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, in Jackson County, leaders are making a plea to keep the team.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR on Monday morning that Kansas City, Missouri, has been having "robust" conversations alongside state and Jackson County officials with the Chiefs as recently as last week.

"I don't like to negotiate in the public, but I think it is worthy of public recognition that the state of Missouri, Kansas City and our partners have put up about an offer north of $1.5 billion for the team to remain in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. That is a robust commitment, potential commitment, of taxpayer resources. It speaks to the value of the team," Lucas said.

"I'm proud of the offers that I think that we have put out and until I hear from the Hunt family or the Kansas City Chiefs, I consider us still in negotiations."

