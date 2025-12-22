Popular Kansas donut shop opening in Overland Park after years of sold-out pop-ups

Jessica Dunkel’s sourdough bagels have inspired a cult following.

She can’t make enough of the patiently crafted pastries that Slow Rise, the popup she launched at the Lawrence Farmers Market three years ago, is known for. Dunkel brings nearly a thousand every weekend these days, and they always sell out quickly.

Each doughnut rises for three days before it’s fried and filled with seasonally inspired sweet and savory flavors, like pandan coconut. She even sells “everything doughnuts,” filled with whipped cream cheese, roasted garlic and chives, and rolled in everything bagel seasoning.

“We kept increasing production, up to a point. Now, we just couldn't make it out of our small kitchen,” Dunkel told KCUR’s Up To Date.

That’s why she’s opening a brick-and-mortar storefront on W. 135th St. in Overland Park. There’s no grand opening date set, but the shop should be ready to open within a few weeks.

“It’s exciting, but it’s terrifying,” Dunkel said.

