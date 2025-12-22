© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Popular Kansas donut shop opening in Overland Park after years of sold-out pop-ups

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Slow Rise will soon open its storefront in Overland Park.
Slow Rise
/
Facebook
Slow Rise will soon open its storefront in Overland Park.

Slow Rise's sourdough doughnuts nearly always sell out at the Lawrence and Overland Park farmers markets. Owner Jessica Dunkel says she hopes to open her Overland Park brick-and-mortar location within a month.

Jessica Dunkel’s sourdough bagels have inspired a cult following.

She can’t make enough of the patiently crafted pastries that Slow Rise, the popup she launched at the Lawrence Farmers Market three years ago, is known for. Dunkel brings nearly a thousand every weekend these days, and they always sell out quickly.

Each doughnut rises for three days before it’s fried and filled with seasonally inspired sweet and savory flavors, like pandan coconut. She even sells “everything doughnuts,” filled with whipped cream cheese, roasted garlic and chives, and rolled in everything bagel seasoning.

“We kept increasing production, up to a point. Now, we just couldn't make it out of our small kitchen,” Dunkel told KCUR’s Up To Date.

That’s why she’s opening a brick-and-mortar storefront on W. 135th St. in Overland Park. There’s no grand opening date set, but the shop should be ready to open within a few weeks.

“It’s exciting, but it’s terrifying,” Dunkel said.

  • Jessica Dunkel, owner, Slow Rise
Tags
Up To Date foodFood & Drinklocal foodOverland Park, KansasLawrencerestaurants
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR