Kansas City master sommelier Doug Frost brings you wine recs for the holiday season

As we head into the new year, Kansas City master sommelier and master of wine Doug Frost once again joined Up To Date to discuss his recommendations for beverages to enjoy this holiday season.

Frost also brought wines for an in-studio wine tasting, and many of them are available in the Kansas City area. Here are the wines and other beverages he brought to KCUR on Christmas Eve:

1. Loosen Brothers Dr. L 2023 Riesling (Germany)

2. Decoy Chardonnay 2024 (California)

3. Gran Familia Rioja (Spain)

4. Boulevard Brewery Nutcracker

5. Echolands Pet-nat 2024 (Washington sparkling wine)

6. Jude's Eggnog (made with Bourbon, Calvados and Cognac)

7. Homemade non-alcoholic Glögg

