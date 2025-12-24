© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City master sommelier Doug Frost brings you wine recs for the holiday season

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Close-up image of a bottle of wine sitting on a desk inside a radio studio. The bottle reads: "Rioja, Gran Familia." In the background, a man wearing a surgical mask is talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Master sommelier and master of wine Doug Frost talks about samples he brought to KCUR's Up To Date. One bottle he brought was Rioja, a Spanish wine made with organic grapes.

Every year during the holiday season, Kansas City's own Doug Frost joins Up To Date to discuss the state of the alcohol industry, recommend delicious options for the holidays and taste several wines.

As we head into the new year, Kansas City master sommelier and master of wine Doug Frost once again joined Up To Date to discuss his recommendations for beverages to enjoy this holiday season.

Frost also brought wines for an in-studio wine tasting, and many of them are available in the Kansas City area. Here are the wines and other beverages he brought to KCUR on Christmas Eve:

1. Loosen Brothers Dr. L 2023 Riesling (Germany)
2. Decoy Chardonnay 2024 (California)
3. Gran Familia Rioja (Spain)
4. Boulevard Brewery Nutcracker
5. Echolands Pet-nat 2024 (Washington sparkling wine)
6. Jude's Eggnog (made with Bourbon, Calvados and Cognac)
7. Homemade non-alcoholic Glögg

wine alcohol Food & Drink holidays
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
