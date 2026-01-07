© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What can Kansas voters expect from lawmakers in 2026? Here’s a preview

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonEllen Beshuk
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
The rotunda of the Kansas State Capitol Building in Topeka, Kansas.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR
The Kansas Legislative session will run from January to the end of March

With the new Kansas legislative session starting on January 12, lawmakers could tackle bills pertaining to budget cuts, taxes, school reform and more before election campaigns start in the summer.

The 2026 Kansas legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 12.

And since this is an election year, Kansas News Service political reporter Zane Irwin said that could affect what takes priority.

“I wouldn't be surprised if we see some bills with the word affordability in the name,” Irwin told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Many [lawmakers] are up for reelection, some are seeking higher office, and that's when you get some ‘messaging bills’ that project a candidate's priorities.”

Possible topics for the upcoming session include budget cuts, as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly supports maintaining fiscal health while some Republican lawmakers push for lower taxes.

Kansas needs to direct the $222 million it was awarded as a part of the Trump administration’s Rural Health Transformation Program, and there could be discussions about property taxes too.

“It's rare, but Republicans and Democrats agree [property tax] is a No. 1 issue in the state, but the consensus is not there, even within the parties,” Irwin said. “You’ve got high level Republicans disagreeing about the best way to rein in property taxes.”

Irwin said since that, since Kansas lawmakers did not convene for a special session on redistricting in the fall, he does not expect that issue to be included in the regular session. House Speaker Dan Hawkins said Tuesday that Republicans do not have the votes to pass congressional redistricting.

The legislative session ends in March, and the filing deadline for primary elections is June 1. This year, Kansas will vote for their governor, U.S. senator, state attorney general, state insurance commissioner, secretary of state and state treasurer.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
