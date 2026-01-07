What can Kansas voters expect from lawmakers in 2026? Here’s a preview

The 2026 Kansas legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 12.

And since this is an election year , Kansas News Service political reporter Zane Irwin said that could affect what takes priority.

“I wouldn't be surprised if we see some bills with the word affordability in the name,” Irwin told KCUR’s Up to Date. “Many [lawmakers] are up for reelection, some are seeking higher office, and that's when you get some ‘messaging bills’ that project a candidate's priorities.”

Possible topics for the upcoming session include budget cuts, as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly supports maintaining fiscal health while some Republican lawmakers push for lower taxes.

Kansas needs to direct the $222 million it was awarded as a part of the Trump administration’s Rural Health Transformation Program , and there could be discussions about property taxes too.

“It's rare, but Republicans and Democrats agree [property tax] is a No. 1 issue in the state, but the consensus is not there, even within the parties,” Irwin said. “You’ve got high level Republicans disagreeing about the best way to rein in property taxes.”

Irwin said since that, since Kansas lawmakers did not convene for a special session on redistricting in the fall, he does not expect that issue to be included in the regular session . House Speaker Dan Hawkins said Tuesday that Republicans do not have the votes to pass congressional redistricting.

The legislative session ends in March, and the filing deadline for primary elections is June 1. This year, Kansas will vote for their governor, U.S. senator, state attorney general, state insurance commissioner, secretary of state and state treasurer.