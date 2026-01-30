© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A $14 million deficit will force students to change schools. Here’s what the superintendent has to say

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Superintendent Dennis Carpenter with Slugrrrr, the Kansas City Royals Mascot
Lynn Goehring
/
Hickman Mills
Superintendent Dennis Carpenter with students and Slugrrrr, the Kansas City Royals mascot.

As a state audit continues, the Hickman Mills School District is approving cuts and restructuring to improve its financial sustainability by the end of the 2027 school year.

Newly promoted Superintendent Dennis Carpenter is leading the Hickman Mills School District as it faces a $14 million budget deficit.

Carpenter said the cause of the shortfall is still unclear, and he hopes an ongoing state audit will provide answers. The school board has already begun approving cuts and changes, hoping to largely resolve the deficit by the end of the 2027 school year.

“This board of education cares deeply about this school district,” Carpenter told KCUR’s Up to Date. “They understand the district must be in a better position financially, and it must have a lifeline into the future. If not, that's a tough situation for South Kansas City. The board will not rest until we have something that's sustainable, and that's the journey we are on.”

Among the approved changes is the closure of Truman Elementary School. Students will move to Alvin Brooks Elementary School, where Carpenter said class sizes will be maintained as additional teachers and staff move as well.

Tags
Up To Date Hickman MillsDennis CarpenterbudgetschoolsfinancesPodcastTalk Show
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR