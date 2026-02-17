‘Where to Find Us,’ aimed at helping queer Kansas Citians connect, grows even bigger

“Where to Find Us,” a queer-centered live show in Kansas City, features presenters taking the stage to pitch their single friends to a room full of potential matches. Each presenter gets a few minutes to make their case, highlighting green flags, playfully acknowledging yellow ones, and inviting the audience to connect after the presentation.

What began over a year ago has grown into a near-monthly, packed-to-the-brim series. As co-founders Lo Mchel and Tiffany Watts shared on KCUR’s Up To Date, the goal has always been larger than matchmaking.

“When you walk into a space that was designed for you — not just open to you — you move differently,” Watts said. “You connect differently.”

Now in its latest season, the concept has expanded. In addition to romantic appeals, attendees can also pitch for friendship, recognizing that many people are craving community just as much as chemistry. Another new feature is that people can go it alone and pitch themselves.

Color-coded wristbands signal who’s single, partnered, poly, or simply there for friendship, cutting through the awkward guesswork that can define both app dating culture and traditional singles events.

The next “Where to Find Us” event is on March 19, 2026. You can find more information here .