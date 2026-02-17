© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

‘Where to Find Us,’ aimed at helping queer Kansas Citians connect, grows even bigger

By Steve Kraske,
Gabriella Lacey
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Taken from the "Cowboy Carter" themed event, house rules are gone over before pitches start. The next event for Season 2 of "Where To Find Us" event series will be in March.
Courtesy of Where To Find Us event album
Taken from the "Hey Twin" event, a friend pitches their friend to the crowd. The next event for Season 2 of "Where To Find Us" event series will be in March.

The Kansas City event series “Where To Find Us” invites friends to pitch friends for love — and platonic matches too — in front of a live audience. The co-founders share how the event has evolved since 2024 and why creating intentional queer spaces matters.

“Where to Find Us,” a queer-centered live show in Kansas City, features presenters taking the stage to pitch their single friends to a room full of potential matches. Each presenter gets a few minutes to make their case, highlighting green flags, playfully acknowledging yellow ones, and inviting the audience to connect after the presentation.

What began over a year ago has grown into a near-monthly, packed-to-the-brim series. As co-founders Lo Mchel and Tiffany Watts shared on KCUR’s Up To Date, the goal has always been larger than matchmaking.

“When you walk into a space that was designed for you — not just open to you — you move differently,” Watts said. “You connect differently.”

A seated audience watches a woman speak into a microphone. Behind her is a projected image that says "2. Coolest Person (Ever)
Arts & Life
Kansas Citians pitch their queer besties, 'Shark Tank'-style, to find them a date
Kate Mays

Now in its latest season, the concept has expanded. In addition to romantic appeals, attendees can also pitch for friendship, recognizing that many people are craving community just as much as chemistry. Another new feature is that people can go it alone and pitch themselves.

Color-coded wristbands signal who’s single, partnered, poly, or simply there for friendship, cutting through the awkward guesswork that can define both app dating culture and traditional singles events.

The next “Where to Find Us” event is on March 19, 2026. You can find more information here.

  • Lo Mchel, co-creator, “Where to Find Us”
  • Tiffany Watts, co creator, “Where to Find Us”
