Up To Date

Lawrence leaders explain how Algeria’s World Cup team fell in love with their base camp site

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
Rock Chalk Park houses the University of Kansas' soccer teams.
University of Kansas
Rock Chalk Park houses the University of Kansas' soccer teams.

Leaders in Lawrence, Kansas, are excited to welcome the Algerian men's national team to the city for the World Cup. The University of Kansas' Rock Chalk Park will serve as base camp for Team Algeria, and estimates suggest it could draw as many as 15,000 people to the area.

The Algerian men's national team is the latest country that plans to reside in the Kansas City metro during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Last week, the city of Lawrence, Kansas, announced the North African team selected the University of Kansas' Rock Chalk Park as the team's base camp for the duration of the tournament.

Kansas City is the smallest metro area to host matches during the World Cup, but its central location and world-class soccer facilities have attracted four countries to make the area their home away from home.

Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations for eXplore Lawrence, said representatives for the team loved the facilities and locker room at Rock Chalk Park.

“But also they have a real, sort of great rec area, and they really keyed into that as well,” DeWitt said. “They could really picture themselves sort of decompressing after a tough practice.”

Algeria will play at least two games in Kansas City, about an hour away from its base camp. It has not yet announced where players and staff will stay while they’re here.

A college sports locker room lined with open-faced lockers and couches in the middle of the room
KU Athletics
Representatives of the Algerian national team snagged Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence as their base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

City and county officials are estimating an influx of up to 15,000 people to Lawrence and the surrounding area.

"{It's going to continue to be an opportunity for us to learn about the Algerian country, and the culture of and the traditions of sport, and how that has been really pivotal to their nature, how they identify themselves as a nation," says Jill Jolicouer, assistant Douglas County administrator.

DeWitt said the organizing group is working with Lawrence restaurants and small businesses to prepare for the visitor boom.

“We can't get too micro-focused on Algeria,” DeWitt said. “eXplore Lawrence has heard from people all around the world, and with Argentina and the Netherlands and England coming, we are going to be a real melting pot. I mean, three continents here in our region is just incredible.”

  • Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations, eXplore Lawrence
  • Jill Jolicouer, assistant Douglas County administrator
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
