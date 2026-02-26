Lawrence leaders explain how Algeria’s World Cup team fell in love with their base camp site

The Algerian men's national team is the latest country that plans to reside in the Kansas City metro during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Last week, the city of Lawrence, Kansas, announced the North African team selected the University of Kansas' Rock Chalk Park as the team's base camp for the duration of the tournament.

Kansas City is the smallest metro area to host matches during the World Cup, but its central location and world-class soccer facilities have attracted four countries to make the area their home away from home.

Ruth DeWitt, director of community relations for eXplore Lawrence , said representatives for the team loved the facilities and locker room at Rock Chalk Park.

“But also they have a real, sort of great rec area, and they really keyed into that as well,” DeWitt said. “They could really picture themselves sort of decompressing after a tough practice.”

Algeria will play at least two games in Kansas City, about an hour away from its base camp. It has not yet announced where players and staff will stay while they’re here.

KU Athletics Representatives of the Algerian national team snagged Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence as their base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

City and county officials are estimating an influx of up to 15,000 people to Lawrence and the surrounding area.

"{It's going to continue to be an opportunity for us to learn about the Algerian country, and the culture of and the traditions of sport, and how that has been really pivotal to their nature, how they identify themselves as a nation," says Jill Jolicouer, assistant Douglas County administrator.

DeWitt said the organizing group is working with Lawrence restaurants and small businesses to prepare for the visitor boom.

“We can't get too micro-focused on Algeria,” DeWitt said. “eXplore Lawrence has heard from people all around the world, and with Argentina and the Netherlands and England coming, we are going to be a real melting pot. I mean, three continents here in our region is just incredible.”

