Up To Date

Kansas Citians feel financially strained despite strong economic numbers. Here’s why

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 12, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
A panel of economist discuss why some Americans have a gloomy outlook, despite a strong economy.
Inflation and unemployment in America are low, but many people are still feeling the pain of a tough economy. At a forum at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, panelists discussed what’s leading to high prices, and how a “K-shaped” economy explains the disconnect.

Inflation is at 2.4%, the lowest rate since 2020, but many Americans still think things like groceries and other essentials are too expensive.

A forum held this week by American Public Square at the National World War I Museum and Memorial discussed why people still feel financially strained despite data that shows a promising economic outlook.

According to Christopher Rugaber, an economics reporter for the Associated Press, one big reason for that disconnect is the U.S. is experiencing a “K-shaped” economy,

High-income earners are doing well and accounting for 50-60% of spending, while low income earners are spending less.

“It does help explain some of the strangeness of, we see top line data looking fairly good, unemployment rate is low, the economy is growing. But you see surveys that are showing people are pretty gloomy about the economy,” Rugaber said. “And so that's one potential answer, is that a big chunk of people just aren't doing that great, and others are helping uphold that.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
