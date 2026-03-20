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Up To Date

Mid-Continent Public Library is teaching people how to not be duped by AI videos and images

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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At the Mid-Continent Public Library a class of international visitors take part in a workshop that discusses media altered with artificial intelligence.
Mid-Continent Public Library
At the Mid-Continent Public Library a class of international visitors take part in a workshop that discusses media altered with artificial intelligence.

As AI content increasingly spreads online, Erin Kennedy, the digital innovation manager at the Mid-Continent Public Library, says people should be critical of the content. While some content is created for fun, other content is used to deceive the viewer.

Photos and videos manipulated with artificial intelligence are flooding the internet — and many are in bad faith.

Recently, photos and videos from the war with Iran have been manipulated to show devastating damage to U.S. bases overseas. In January, an altered image of a protester being arrested in Minnesota was re-shared on the White House X account.

Erin Kennedy, digital innovation manager at the Mid-Continent Public Library, said internet users need to slow down and reorient the way they think.

“Previously, if you saw a video or an image, you could sort of believe something was true or real,” Kennedy said. “Right now we have to start treating this content almost as we do the written word, where you know, if something's in writing, it doesn't mean that it's true.”

AI verification tools do exist, but Kennedy said they’re not reliable. The Mid-Continent Public Library is hosting workshops to help people learn the basics of AI and media literacy.

Kennedy recommends people utilize the S.I.F.T. method to analyze media content. She also suggests looking for telltale signs, like a photo being taken from a camera angle that doesn’t make sense.

Emily Becker, the community relations manager at the Mid-Continent Public Library, said doing your own critical analysis is important. She also suggested finding trusted sources.

“It's important to find credible sources, like news outlets where, you know, they are already going through those steps,” Becker said.

  • Erin Kennedy, digital innovation manager, Mid-Continent Public Library
  • Emily Becker, community relations manager, Mid-Continent Public Library
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Up To Date PodcastMid-Continent Public Libraryartificial intelligencemediasocial media
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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